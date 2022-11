Benn scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Benn scored in the first period and set up linemate Ty Dellandrea's empty-netter to secure the victory in the third. There's been no slowing Benn down lately, as this was his fifth multi-point effort in the last eight games. The 33-year-old is up to seven tallies, 10 helpers, 38 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests. Nine of his points have come with the man advantage.