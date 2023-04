Benn scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Benn has posted a solid four points, 10 shots and 11 hits over his last six games. His tally Monday came at 14:19 of the second period to give the Stars a 6-0 lead. The 33-year-old forward is up to 33 goals, 75 points, 186 shots on net, 96 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 80 appearances.