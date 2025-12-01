Benn scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Benn has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak after adding an insurance tally in the third period Sunday. For the season, he has six points, 11 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances. The Stars have a lot of mouths to feed on offense, which allows them to roll three scoring lines, and Benn should continue to play a significant role even if his production fades.