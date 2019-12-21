Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies late in blowout loss

Benn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Benn's tally was little more than window dressing, as the Stars scored the final three goals of the game. He's potted three markers in his last eight games, while adding 23 shots and 23 hits in that span. The 30-year-old has 17 points through 37 appearances this season.