Benn scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Benn continues to play well in March -- he has three goals and an assist over five games this month. His tally Tuesday ended up being the game-winning goal. The 36-year-old is up to 12 goals, 27 points (four on the power play), 54 shots on net, 58 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 42 appearances. Benn is likely to remain in a more prominent role while the Stars are missing Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Roope Hintz (lower body).