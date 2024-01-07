Benn scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Benn tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period on a feed from Thomas Harley. With three goals and an assist over his last five games, Benn is starting to chip in more regularly on offense. With Jake Oettinger (lower body) still out and Miro Heiskanen (lower body) week-to-week, the Stars will need to get solid offense, especially from the middle-six forwards, to keep pace in the top-heavy Central Division. Benn is up to eight goals, 25 points (eight on the power play), 65 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 38 contests this season.