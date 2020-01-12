Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies power-play goal

Benn scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a team-high five hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Benn deflected a Tyler Seguin shot to beat Sharks goalie Aaron Dell at 1:32 of the first period. In his last six games, Benn has three goals and two assists, with three of those points coming on the power play. The 30-year-old is at 22 points, 119 shots on goal and 113 hits through 45 contests, but he's shown signs of life on offense recently. Buy low if you can -- Benn appears set to finish the season strong, and he's still shooting just 9.2 percent this year, down from 14.3 percent in 2018-19.