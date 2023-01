Benn scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

An aggressive forecheck on the penalty kill led to Ty Dellandrea getting the puck to Benn for the Stars' first goal. This was Benn's first tally since Dec. 29 -- he had just two assists in the six games in between his goals. The 33-year-old is up to 38 points, 100 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-13 rating through 44 contests this season.