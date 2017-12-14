Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies three points in win

Benn had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.

December has been Benn's month, as he's scored eight points in seven games and has only been shut out once. He's hot right now and owners should enjoy the sustained success from the Stars' top threat.

