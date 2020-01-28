Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies two huge goals
Benn scored twice on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Lightning.
Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal midway through the third period and it appeared it would stand as the game-winner until Steven Stamkos tied the game with 94 seconds remaining. But Benn struck again just over two minutes into overtime, delivering his first two-goal game since Nov. 19. The 30-year-old has had an up-and-down season but has heated as of late, scoring five goals in his last seven games.
