Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies two huge goals

Benn scored twice on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Lightning.

Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal midway through the third period and it appeared it would stand as the game-winner until Steven Stamkos tied the game with 94 seconds remaining. But Benn struck again just over two minutes into overtime, delivering his first two-goal game since Nov. 19. The 30-year-old has had an up-and-down season but has heated as of late, scoring five goals in his last seven games.