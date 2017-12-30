Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies two points

Benn notched a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Friday.

This increases Benn's point streak to five games. He had a down year by his standards last season with "only" 69 points, but so far he has 35 through 39 games, including 16 goals.

