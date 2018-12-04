Stars' Jamie Benn: Three-game goal streak

Benn generated a power-play goal, three shots on net and three hits in Monday's win over the Oilers.

In the third period, Gavin Bayreuther threaded a pass to Benn, who rifled it over Mikko Koskinen's shoulder to put the Stars ahead 3-0. Benn now has a goal in three straight games and five of the last six while leading the team with a total of 12 on the year. He also adds a physical presence to the top six by ranking third on the squad with 53 hits.