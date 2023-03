Benn scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

The 33-year-old is one of the hottest players on one of the league's hottest offenses right now. Benn has five multi-point performances in the last eight games, piling up five goals and 13 points over that stretch, and on the season he's reached the 60-point mark for the first time since 2017-18. He needs three more goals to record his fifth career 30-goal campaign.