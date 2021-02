Benn scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Jackets had no answer for the Stars' top line, as Benn, Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov combined for four goals and nine points on the night. Benn has been brilliant since his return to action from a lower-body injury, racking up two goals and five points in the last two games.