Stars' Jamie Benn: Three points Thursday

Benn scored on the power play and added two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win at Arizona.

Benn got revenge on Arizona for snapping his three-game point streak Tuesday, starting a new one in style with this three-point effort. He's off to a hot start with the extra man, as Benn's first-period goal was his fourth power-play point in seven games. Both of Benn's assists came on third-period tallies by Tyler Seguin at even strength.