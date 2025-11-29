Benn scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Benn has two goals and four points during his three-game point streak. The 36-year-old forward has accumulated five points, nine shots, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating through six contests since returning from a collapsed lung. Benn is filling a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit, so he should continue producing at least modest offense most of the time -- though he likely won't be able to sustain his early pace.