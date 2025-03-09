Benn scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Benn got the Stars within two goals, scoring just 11 seconds after Mikko Rantanen netted his first goal as a Star in his team debut. Benn has three goals and six helpers over 12 contests since the start of February as he continues to make an impact from the third line. For the season, the 35-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 40 points, 109 shots on net, 87 hits, 39 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 63 appearances. He's set for free agency this summer, and he'll likely have to take a pay cut from the $9.5 million cap hit he's carried during his current contract, though it's unclear if he'll take a hometown discount to stay with a Stars team that's very much in its competitive window.