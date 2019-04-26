Stars' Jamie Benn: Tickles twine on power play
Benn scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in Game 1.
Benn has two goals and five helpers in seven postseason contests. He's also managed 17 hits and 23 shots on goal in that span. Benn is expected to carry the offense for the Stars, and so far, his line with Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov has done well to meet that objective.
