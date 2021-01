Head coach Rick Bowness is "hopeful" Benn (lower body) will be ready to return Sunday versus the Hurricanes, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Benn has missed four games with the injury sustained during the Stars' season opener versus the Predators. If Benn is activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's contest, that would be a good sign he's ready to play. Tanner Kero would likely exit the lineup upon Benn's return.