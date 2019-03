Benn (upper body) produced a hat trick in his return from an injury, a 4-2 win over the Blues on Saturday.

Benn clearly felt the need to make up for lost time with the trio of tallies in this contest. He has 24 goals and 44 points in 62 games this season after missing two contests with the ailment. He added three hits and three shots Saturday, and while his point production has dipped from his usual standard, he remains a dangerous scoring threat.