Benn logged two assists and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

This was his second multi-assist game in a row. Benn picked up one of his helpers on the power play, his first point with the man advantage all season. The 36-year-old is up to 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists), 42 shots on net, 44 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 33 appearances. His offense is likely to be inconsistent given his age and role, but Benn's worth streaming for his physical play.