Benn scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

The veteran forward got Dallas on the board in the final minute of the first period on a great hustle play by Roope Hintz, who beat everyone to the puck after the Stars had cleared it the length of the ice and found Benn wide open in front of Jacob Markstrom. Benn has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and on the season the 34-year-old is showing he still has plenty left in the tank, scoring three goals and eight points in eight contests. None of that production has come with the man advantage either, after Benn racked up 13 goals and 30 points on the power play in 2022-23.