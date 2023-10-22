Benn lit the lamp and earned an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Benn has yet to convert on the man advantage, but he banked 30 points in that key scenario last season, and it's the overall power-play units from Dallas that need a jump start. Granted, the season is still so young, yet the Stars rank 22nd in the league with a 14.3 power-play percentage, and their percentage of high-danger chances (5.3) is significantly lower than the league average of 8.1. These team trends should be taken into account as you make lineup decisions involving Benn, who has been the Stars captain since 2013.