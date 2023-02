Benn tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Benn got Dallas on the board with a shorthanded goal in the first period. He'd add an assist on Roope Hintz's power-play tally in the second. Benn now has two points in each of his last three games, with two goals and four assists in that span. The veteran forward is up to 24 goals and 29 assists through 60 games this season.