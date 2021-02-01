Benn scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

After missing three straight games due to a lower-body issue, Benn looked very good in his return to the ice. The 31-year-old's first goal of the season gave the Stars a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, but Benn couldn't convert his second chance to play hero, as he got shut down by James Reimer in the final round of the shootout. Benn has seen his numbers decline each of the last two seasons, but he's still a key part of the Dallas attack.