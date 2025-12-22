Benn scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Benn has logged four points over his last three games. He has been in the top six most of the time lately, but he was moved to the third line alongside Sam Steel and Justin Hryckowian for the start of this contest. Benn is up to six goals, 13 points, 28 shots, 26 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 18 appearances this season. He offers enough grit to be an intriguing option in deeper fantasy formats, but his ice time is down by more than two minutes per game compared to last year, which could lead to some instability in the long run.