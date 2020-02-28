Stars' Jamie Benn: Two points in Thursday's loss
Benn scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Benn was ultimately credited for tipping in a John Klingberg shot to open the scoring at 17:38 of the first period. The tally was Benn's 300th career goal, achieved in his 809th game. For the season, the 30-year-old Benn has 37 points, 147 shots and 157 hits through 64 contests.
