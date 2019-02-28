Stars' Jamie Benn: Unavailable against Kings
Benn (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Benn will miss his second game due to his upper-body issue, which will afford Joel L'Esperance another opportunity to play in the NHL. The center is poised to miss the 65-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign. His numbers have been especially bad on the power play, where he has managed a mere seven goals and two helpers, despite averaging 2:34 of ice time with the man advantage.
