Benn (lower body) is expected to take part in Thursday's game-day skate after which a decision will be made on his status against Detroit, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Benn missed the previous two games due to his lower-body issue yet appears to be trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the British Columbia native should immediately slot into a top-line role in addition to returning to the No. 1 power-play unit. As such, Benn should continue to provide top-half fantasy value considering he racked up 19 goals and 20 helpers in 69 games last year and can still produce at similar levels once healthy.