Benn will have a hearing Wednesday with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Mark Stone during Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Vegas in Game 3.

Benn received a major penalty and a game misconduct after cross-checking Stone, who was already down on the ice. Although Stone avoided injury, it wouldn't be surprising if Benn was suspended for his actions. The Stars forward has three goals and 11 points in 16 playoff outings this year. With Dallas down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals, Game 4 is set to be played Thursday.