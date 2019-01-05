Stars' Jamie Benn: Will play Sunday
Benn (upper body) will reenter the lineup Sunday evening against host Winnipeg, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars captain missed his first game of the season Friday, but the Stars still managed to eke out a 2-1 win over the visiting Capitals. Benn has plenty of room to build off his progressive total of 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) through 41 games.
