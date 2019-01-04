Stars' Jamie Benn: Won't play Friday

Benn (upper body) will not dress for Friday's game against the Capitals, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Benn was withheld from part of Wednesday's game against the Devils for precautionary reasons, but it appears the issue will force him to miss at least one more contest. The star winger's next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Sunday when the club travels to Winnipeg, while Erik Condra, who was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday, will presumably draw in against the Capitals.