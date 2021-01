Benn (lower body) did not take pregame warmups and will not play in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn will end up missing time with an injury he suffered in the Stars' season opener Friday. Look for Tanner Kero or Rhett Gardner to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Jason Dickinson could get a look alongside Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov on the top line. Benn's next chance to return is Tuesday versus the Red Wings.