Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Adds helper
Oleksiak recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Oleksiak started the year pretty well, but the assist Thursday snapped a seven-game point drought. The 26-year-old defenseman is hardly known for offense, but his three assists in 12 outings gives him a chance to match the 12 points he had in 57 contests last year.
