Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Assists for second straight game
Oleksiak generated a helper, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
That's assists in two consecutive games for Oleksiak. The 26-year-old blueliner is not a common source for offense, and he's averaging only 13:17 per game through the Stars' first four contests. Don't expect the Big Rig to continue churning out much offense.
