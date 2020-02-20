Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Blasts game-winner
Oleksiak tallied the game-winning goal on his lone shot of the game Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Arizona. He also dished out three hits.
Oleksiak wired a shot off the post and in with 8:22 left in regulation to give the Stars a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish. It was the big man's first score since Dec. 14, stopping a 25-game goal drought. Oleksiak is a defensive-minded defenseman who has two goals and eight points in 60 games and should not be rostered in fantasy.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: No points in last eight games•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Breaks lengthy point slump•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Mired in lengthy slump•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: First lamp-lighter of 2019-20•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Generates assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.