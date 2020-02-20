Oleksiak tallied the game-winning goal on his lone shot of the game Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Arizona. He also dished out three hits.

Oleksiak wired a shot off the post and in with 8:22 left in regulation to give the Stars a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish. It was the big man's first score since Dec. 14, stopping a 25-game goal drought. Oleksiak is a defensive-minded defenseman who has two goals and eight points in 60 games and should not be rostered in fantasy.