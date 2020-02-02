Oleksiak recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Oleksiak had the lone helper on Joel Kiviranta's first career goal, scored at 5:04 of the third period. The assist snapped a 16-game point drought for the defenseman, who is up to seven points, 102 hits and 30 PIM through 51 contests. With eight healthy blueliners on the roster, it wouldn't be surprising for Oleksiak to be rotated out at times. Fantasy owners wouldn't be likely to notice the 27-year-old absence.