Oleksiak scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Oleksiak tallied with 40 seconds left in regulation, converting on a Corey Perry feed to put the Stars ahead. The 27-year-old Oleksiak added three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. He's produced two goals, a helper, 10 shots and 17 hits through five postseason games.