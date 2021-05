Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Oleksiak opened the scoring at 5:50 of the first period with his career-high sixth goal of the season. The 28-year-old defenseman has been a modest contributor on offense with 14 points and 79 shots on net through 54 outings. He's added 144 hits, 86 blocked shots and 35 PIM in a top-four role.