Oleksiak managed an assist and seven hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Oleksiak was as physical as ever and picked up a helper on Joel Kiviranta's third-period tally as a bonus. Through 52 games, Oleksiak has 13 points, 74 shots on net, 142 hits, 83 blocked shots and 35 PIM as a defensive-minded top-four blueliner.