Oleksiak posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

With the helper, Oleksiak has three points over the last four games. This sudden surge of offense put him at 10 points in 63 outings. The 27-year-old has added 141 hits, 56 blocked shots and 71 shots on goal, but his fantasy appeal is likely limited to only deep formats.

