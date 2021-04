Oleksiak recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Oleksiak has a goal and an assist in his last three games. The 28-year-old blueliner's name came up in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, but he's set to finish the campaign as a Star. He's up to 10 points in 42 contests, matching his output from 69 outings last year. Oleksiak has added 56 shots on net, 112 hits, 65 blocked shots and 35 PIM this season.