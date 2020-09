Oleksiak produced an assist, seven hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Oleksiak was his usual physical self in the contest, as his seven hits led all Stars players. He also drew the secondary helper on Corey Perry's first-period tally. Oleksiak is up to nine points, a plus-11 rating, 115 hits and 64 blocked shots in 26 appearances in the postseason.