Oleksiak produced an assist, six hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Oleksiak had the primary assist on a Blake Comeau goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Oleksiak also made his presence felt physically all around the rink. He's picked up two goals, two helpers, a plus-9 rating and 37 hits in 10 postseason contests.