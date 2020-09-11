Oleksiak scored a goal, doled out four hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

It was quite a sight to see Oleksiak behind the Golden Knights' defense, and he finished the rush with a backhand past Robin Lehner for the game's opening tally. The 27-year-old Oleksiak has provided solid offense from the blue line with four goals and three helpers in 19 games. The defensively-minded Canadian has added 83 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in the postseason.