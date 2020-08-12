Oleksiak had an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Oleksiak isn't known for his offense, but he now has two points in four games during the playoffs. He's added 14 hits, six shots and five blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner had just 10 points to go with 153 hits and 59 blocks in 69 regular-season contests.