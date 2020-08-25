Oleksiak scored an empty-net goal, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.
Oleksiak drained an empty-netter from his own goal line to finish the scoring. The defenseman has been a surprising source of offense with three goals and two helpers in 11 games. He's added 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and 21 shots on net.
