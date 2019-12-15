Play

Oleksiak scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Oleksiak's first goal of the season came at 12:18 of the second period. The blueliner has six points, 52 hits, 31 blocked shots and 34 shots on goal through 34 games this season. He's never bagged more than five scores in a campaign.

