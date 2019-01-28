Oleksiak was traded back to Dallas from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

Oleksiak returns to Dallas in a swap for the same draft pick the club originally got from Pittsburgh when it sent the towering blueliner to the Steel City. Essentially, the Penguins rented the Toronto native for 83 games in which he tallied eight goals, 17 helpers and 99 shots. With Marc Methot (lower body) shut down for the year and Stephen Johns (head) still not having played this season, the Stars needed some help on the blue line while Pittsburgh was facing the prospect of having to waive somebody once Justin Schultz (lower leg) returned to action.