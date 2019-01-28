Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Flipped back to Big D
Oleksiak was traded back to Dallas from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Oleksiak returns to Dallas in a swap for the same draft pick the club originally got from Pittsburgh when it sent the towering blueliner to the Steel City. Essentially, the Penguins rented the Toronto native for 83 games in which he tallied eight goals, 17 helpers and 99 shots. With Marc Methot (lower body) shut down for the year and Stephen Johns (head) still not having played this season, the Stars needed some help on the blue line while Pittsburgh was facing the prospect of having to waive somebody once Justin Schultz (lower leg) returned to action.
More News
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Watching from press box•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Cleared, won't play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Exits following fight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...