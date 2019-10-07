Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Generates assist
Oleksiak picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
The first point of the year for the 26-year-old defender came on Tyler Seguin's first-period goal. Oleksiak hasn't lived up to the hype from being a first-round pick in 2014, with his career-best in points coming in 2017-18 when he had 17 in 68 games between the Stars and the Penguins. That season also represents a high-water mark for the blueliner in games played and hits (174).
